Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction after her 10th-class report card goes viral

One of the most stunning actresses, who has been making headlines with her beauty, style, and grace, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now in the news for being a brilliant student in school. The actress’ 10th-class report card has gone viral on social media.

The report card clearly shows that Samantha was an asset to the school, she has scored above the 80s in all the subjects. In Mathematics, the actress got a perfect 100. In physics, she scored 95 and 91 in History. Fans have been praising the actress after the report card circulated on social media. Now, Samantha has also reacted to her viral report card.

Ha ha this has surfaced again Awww https://t.co/UMQlxH1dsX May 29, 2020

She tweeted, “Ha ha this has surfaced again Awww.” Fans have reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “Our sam is allrounder!!! That's why she is perfect in whatever things she steps in,it may be (love, career, relationship, family,eka, Pratyusha etc,) and she earned millions of hearts . Sam i am a big fan of u plz reply me once....(U are a harmless addiction)LUV U SAM!!!”

The second one said, “You should've become an educationalist rather than an actress. Life would've been simpler and happy.” The third one said, “Don't give up, keep going higher.”

Meanwhile, Veteran actress Madhoo Shah, who was seen as Apsara Menaka in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakuntalam, opened up about the dull performance of the anticipated film. While promoting her upcoming series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu, Madhoo states that Shakuntalam's weak box office reception is heartbreaking.

While speaking to DNA India, Madhoo says the makers were dedicated and honest towards the project. "I feel very sad that Shakuntalam has underperformed because the makers and producers gave it all. From the pre-production to release, unhone kahi bhi us picture ko dheela nahi chhoda. After shooting and dubbing, they spent an entire year on CGI (computer-generated imagery). They never took the process for granted and made sure to make it a visual treat. While shooting, I saw they never gave any stress to artists or technicians. They took care of our comfort as well."