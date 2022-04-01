Samantha Ruth Prabhu oozes oomph in bralette and thigh-high slit skirt, sets internet ablaze in BOLD avatar

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently took the internet by storm with her sizzling hot dance moves and her envious curves that she so boldly flaunted on screen in the chartbuster hit song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa', is the epitome of hotness in a recent photo that is going viral online.

Posing as the new cover girl for fashion and entertainment magazine, Cosmopolitan India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks sizzling hot in a sexy bralette teamed with a well-fitted, skirt that features a risque thigh-high slit, sourced from ace fashion designer Rahul Mishra's 'The Enchanted Garden' collection.

Sporting a chic watch and dainty necklace and requisite earrings, Samatha oozed oomph as she pose with poise for the camera. She left her hair open and completed her look with minimal makeup.

A talent powerhouse whose body of work has won her both commercial success and critical acclaim, Samantha features as the new cover girl in the fashion magazine's latest issue where spoke exclusively to the publication about the many facets of her personality as she juggles between balancing being an actor, fashion entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast and philanthropist, all with seemingly effortless ease.

Check out Samantha's sizzling hot photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday announced that she has finished filming her upcoming Tamil feature 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the comedy-drama is set to release countrywide on April 28 when Prabhu will celebrate her 35th birthday.

The "Family Man" star took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets, where she was joined by Sethupathi and Nayanthara for a dance sequence.

As for her other projects, besides 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', Samantha also has 'Shakuntalam' and 'Yashoda' in her kitty.