Salaar box office day 4: Prabhas-starrer races towards Rs 300-crore mark in India, collects Rs 23.50 crore on Tuesday

Salaar will soon touch the Rs 300-crore mark in India. Despite facing strong competition from Dunki, Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well in the North.

Salaar box office collection day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire continues to perform well on the weekdays. After the festive weekend of Christmas, maintaining the momentum at the box office was a crucial test, and the movie has successfully passed it.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar is now racing towards Rs 300-crore mark. The movie earned Rs 23.50 crore on Tuesday from all the languages, bringing the four-day collection to 278.90 crores in India. As far as occupancy is concerned, on the fourth day, Salaar witnessed 40.94% occupancy in Telugu, followed by 30.37% in Hindi, 26.11% in Kannada, 25.56% in Malayalam and 16.97% occupancy in Tamil version.

In the North, Salaar witnessed strong competition from Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, yet, Salaar sustained the competition and grew at the box office from strength to strength. As Business Today reported, Salaar has collected Rs 450 crores worldwide.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Homebale Films' Vijay Kiragandur. A sequel, Salaar Part 2 will conclude the saga of friends-turned-enemies, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharajan Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

