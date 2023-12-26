Salaar box office collection day 4: Prabhas-starrer earns double than Dunki on Christmas, mints Rs 42 crore on Monday

Salaar continues to roar at the box office, and in four days, the movie has breached Rs 250-crore mark in India.

Salaar box office collection day 4: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Prashant Neel-directed actioner, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, has performed extraordinarily well at the box office. The action drama from the KGF director continues to roar at the box office and breaches the Rs 250 crore mark in India.

The early estimates of Salaar's fourth day are here, and the film has almost reached Rs 50 crores on the festive holiday. As per Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs 42.50 crore from all the languages, bringing 4 days total to Rs 251.60 crores.

Salaar was released in cinemas on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. As far as comparison, Salaar has earned double than Dunki on Christmas. On its fifth day, on Christmas, Dunki earned Rs 22.50 crores, and till now, it has earned Rs 128 crores in India.

Salaar to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide soon

Till Sunday, Salaar has breached the Rs 400-crore mark worldwide. With Monday's collection, the movie has easily crossed the Rs 450 crore mark. This means Salaar is expected to enter Rs 500 crore by the second weekend.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Homebale Films' Vijay Kiragandur. A sequel, Salaar Part 2 will conclude the saga of friends-turned-enemies, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharajan Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

