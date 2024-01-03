Headlines

Saindhav trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati unleashes fury on Nawazuddin Siddiqui to save daughter, fans say 'legend is back'

Saindhav boasts an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, and Arya, with a masala entertainer based on an adorable bond between father and daughter.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:25 PM IST

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati is loved by the masses for his action films, and the fans of the actor will surely feast upon his upcoming film, Saindhav. The official trailer of his Saindhav has been released, and it brings back Venky in the massy avatar. The movie is based on the core emotion of a father going at any length to protect his daughter. What makes Saindhav interesting is the treatment of the concept. 

The 3.36-minute trailer is full of clap-worthy action scenes, in which Psyhco Venky is convincingly slaying baddies most brutally. The film also has an ensemble cast of talented stars including Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the movie, Venkatesh plays the role of a doting father, who goes to any length to save his daughter's life. 

Watch the Hindi trailer of Saindhav

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens called it the perfect comeback of Venky in action films. A netizen wrote, "One of the best actors in Indian cinema - Victory Venkatesh." Another netizen wrote, "Legend is back...... Victory Venkatesh garu..... Biggest Blockbuster." One of the netizens wrote, "Really goosebumps trailer." Another netizen wrote, "Totally madness baap level action." An internet user wrote, "Good trailer looks promising movie/ entertainment is coming now all this movie need is good release,  at least decent hype. Good promotion and nice word of mouth." Another internet user praised the cast, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui, jishu Sengupta, Venkatesh = 3 great actors together." 

Saindhav will release a pan-India release in cinemas on January 13. Interestingly, the movie will clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas (releasing on January 12).

