RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad reveals he was 'disappointed' when the film was not picked as India's entry to Oscars

In September, SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was the favourite choice to be picked as India's entry to the Oscars, and instead, a Gujarati film Chello Show aka Last Film Show by Pan Nalin was chosen by the Film Federation of India.

Now, the film's writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the father of SS Rajamouli, has revealed that he was 'disappointed' at this decision. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the veteran screenwriter said, "Yes, I was disappointed, but unfortunately, I can’t express my disappointment."

As the film's US distributors are running a huge campaign for RRR to get multiple Oscars nominations and after Rajamouli won Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle, Vijayendra Prasad is hoping that the film will get at least 2 nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

The writer, who was nominated in Rajya Sabha in July, even opened up about the film's sequel as he told the portal, "Yes, we are thinking of making RRR 2. My son wants me to write a sequel. It will be again a fiction story with the same characters played by the two (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan)."



Apart from RRR, Prasad has written most of his son's films including the Baahubali franchise starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the fantasy actioner Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, and the cop drama Vikramarkudu starring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty, which was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

In Bollywood, the veteran writer wrote Salman Khan's emotional drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan and was even honoured with the black statuette for Best Story at the Filmfare Awards. He is even penning the script for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming mythological film Sita: The Incarnation.