Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt react to SS Rajamouli winning Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle Awards for RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action extravaganza RRR has begun its award-winning campaign in Hollywood with Rajamouli himself bagging the Best Director award at the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Awards, announced on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Reacting to the filmmaker's triumph, Jr NTR shared a congratulatory tweet that read, "Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along."

Even Alia Bhatt, who played Ram Charan's love interest, Sita, in the Telugu blockbuster, shared the announcement post on her Instagram Stories and celebrated Rajamouli's win with a dancing bear gif. Olivia Morris, who played Jr NTR's love interest Jenny, tweeted, "A huge congratulations! It was an honour working with you @ssrajamouli".



Adivi Sesh, who has worked with the director in the Baahubali franchise, posted his congratulatory message on Twitter and wrote, "Did I just hear that @ssrajamouli sir won the New York Film Critics Award? Someone told me 16 out of last 22 times, the winner went on to win Best Director at the Oscars. What a man. What a journey. He truly is the Pride of our Nation #RRRMovie."

The New York Film Critics Circle Awards presentation will take place on January 4, 2023, at the TAO Downtown Restaurant in New York where SS Rajamouli will be presented with his award.



Although RRR wasn't selected to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, the film's US distributors Variance Films has mounted a substantial campaign to have the film recognised in the major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director among others.