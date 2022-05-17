RRR Hindi OTT release date: When, where to watch Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film

RRR/File photo

RRR Hindi OTT release date: It's soon going to be StRRReam dream next month with RRR (Hindi) premiering on Netflix starting June 2. After a marvellous run at cinemas across India, Netflix brings maverick director SS Rajamouli-helmed blockbuster RRR (Hindi) to its platform starting June 2.

"Did you hear that ROAR? THAT'S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT! RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY," read a tweet on Netflix India's official handle. Alongside the tweet was a poster of the film with the date June 2 written on it.

READ: RRR OTT release: Makers drop exclusive trailer ahead of Jr Ntr-Ram Charan starrer's premiere on ZEE5

Did you hear that ROAR? THAT'S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT!

RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY. pic.twitter.com/ksSd0U5irA May 16, 2022

For cine-fans who missed watching the blockbuster hit movie at the theatres or want to enjoy the film once more, this is it. The film's Hindi version will start streaming on the platform on June 2. Meanwhile, RRR will stream on all other languages on Zee 5. The film will make its OTT debut on May 20 on Zee 5 in all the South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film, which was pushed multiple times due to the pandemic, was finally released in theatres on March 25, 2022. It has been hailed by the trade pundits for reviving the Indian box office.

This is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its 2017 sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Set in 1920s, RRR is a fictional tale based on two of India's revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This fictional narrative takes us on a journey of friendship on how the course of history would have changed if these two freedom fighters would have met during their self-imposed exile.