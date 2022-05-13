RRR OTT release: Makers drop exclusive trailer ahead of Jr Ntr-Ram Charan starrer's premiere on ZEE5

RRR OTT release date/File photo

RRR OTT release date: RRR, the magnum opus by SS Rajamouli that entered the highly coveted Rs 1,000 crore club within 16 days of its worldwide release later went smash box office collections and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. however, with the release of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, RRR slipped to the fourth spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. In India too the film did phenomenally at the box office and emerged as the third highest-grossing movie with a collection of over Rs 890 crore.

And now, the blockbuster film is geared up to reach an even wider audience as the film's OTT release date has been announced. RRR will be released on the OTT platform- ZEE5 on May 20. The release is certain to reach a wider audience, much to the fan's excitement.

READ: Ram Gopal Varma says 'Bollywood should make films only for OTT', calls KGF Chapter 2 'doomsday shadow on big films'

Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, RRR is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film received applause for its commendable performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, and drama from across the globe. RRR also won Ram Charan and Jr NTR unanimous praise and appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

And ahead of the film's OTT release, the makers dropped an exclusive trailer for the ZEE5 audience. For those who haven't watched the film yet, the trailer will leave you excited and for those who have already seen the film, the new trailer will make you want to sit back and enjoy RRR yet again!

Check out the exclusive trailer of RRR for ZEE5:

On ZEE5, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Details of the film's Hindi version will be out soon.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr Ntr, the blockbuster also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others, and was produced on a large scale by DVV Danayya. MM Keeravaani composed the film's music.