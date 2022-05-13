Ram Gopal Varma says 'Bollywood should make films only for OTT', calls KGF Chapter 2 'doomsday shadow on big films'

RGV/File photo

Filmmaker-producer Ram Gopal Varma, who is known to never shy away from speaking his mind, recently took to his Twitter handle to point out that the way films from the South film industry have been doing well at the box office despite competition from big Bollywood films featuring popular stars, it might soon be time for the Hindi film industry to make movies only for OTT platforms.

"The way SOUTH films seem to be going in theatres and NORTH films don’t seem to be going, it looks like BOLLYWOOD should be soon making films only for OTT," Ram Gopal Varma noted in a tweet.

On Thursday, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about how Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 box office collections have been "draining all other stars and star directors."

Calling KGF Chapter 2 a large dark cloud, the filmmaker said that the film has been casting a doomsday shadow on all the other big films. In a separate tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that KGF Chapter 2 is like an enormous tree under whose shadow no other tree is growing while pointing out in yet another tweet that the Yash starrer is like a quick sand, swallowing up all old fashioned biggies.

"I think #KGF2 is like an enormous tree under whose shadow, no tree seems to be growing," Ram Gopal Varma wrote in a tweet on Thursday. ".#KGF2 is like a large dark cloud casting a doomsday shadow on all the other big films and the black clouds torrential collections are draining all other stars and star directors," read a follow-up tweet by the director. Lastly, he mentioned, "#KGF2 is like a quick sand just swallowing up all old fashioned biggies."

Earlier, responding to South superstar Mahesh Babu's remarks about Bollywood not being able to afford him, Ram Gopal Varma had told India Today in a chat, ""It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did."

He had added, "Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that."

Ram Gopal Varma made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Siva. he then went on to direct Hindi films such as Rangeela, Satya, Sarkar, and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, among other. He has won a National award for scripting the political drama, Shool.