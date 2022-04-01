RRR (Hindi) box office collection: SS Rajamouli's film continues to dominate, all set to enter Rs 200-crore club

It has been a rejoicing week for every moviegoer in India and diaspora, thanks to the release of the most awaited magnum opus film, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', a thoughtful amalgamation of fiction and history. At the box office, RRR made a whopping amount of Rs 500 crores (worldwide) on the opening weekend alone, which is the highest ever in Indian cinema history. And since it hit theatres on March 25, the film has been shattering all the possible box-office records. As per trade analysts, so far, the film has minted over Rs 600 crores (worldwide) and is currently marching towards entering the Rs 700 crore club.

As for the Hindi version of 'RRR', if the trend over the last few days is any indication, SS Rajamouli's film will enter the Rs 200-crore club within a week of its release. RRR (Hindi) ended the first week at the box office with Rs 131 crore in earnings. And while the film got a lukewarm response in the Hindi belt on the day of its release, the film picked up quite well in the coming days and has been steady through the weekdays.

RRR's week one earnings are ahead of any Hindi film that was released during the pandemic. It has surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and that of 'The Kashmir Files'. 'Sooryavanshi' did a little over Rs 120 crore business at the end of the first week, while 'The Kashmir Files' had collected a little below Rs 100 crore.

Here's the ay-wise nett box office collection of RRR (Hindi):-

Day 1 – Rs. 19 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 24 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 31.5 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 17 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 15 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 13 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 12 cr (estimated)

Total week 1 nett – Rs. 131.5 cr

There's no doubt that 'RRR' has been receiving rave response from the audience and popular film critics alike. And the way the box office numbers are only getting better with each passing day, it looks like the movie is going to break many more records in the coming days.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.