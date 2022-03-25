RRR review: Ram Charan leaves audience impressed, fans call him 'god-level actor'

With the grand worldwide release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' on March 25 and positive reviews pouring in from all quarters, fans of superstar Ram Charan have taken the internet by storm and hailed him as a 'god-level actor' for his terrific performance in the magnum opus.

The lucky ones who got to watch the early morning show in India and the ones aboard who watched it a few hours before Indians are awestruck and mind boggled. If there is one thing all the movie-goers are talking about, then it is about Ram Charan.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who was calm through the interviews and promotions proved to everyone that he is a storm and he can blow people away with this terrific performance.

Moviegoers have been all praise for Ram Charan and the Twitterverse is flooded with commented lauding the actor for his stellar act.

"RamCharan emotes through his eyes, rebels through his body language and proves yet again that he is a rare mixture of class and mass. Directors should cast him as Lord Rama asap!" tweeted a Twitter user. "RRR interval review 5/5 super climax, charan acting through his eyes will amaze you and taraks acting will amaze you. #RRRTakeOver #RRR #RRRreview #RRRMovieOnMarch25th," wrote another user.

"God level Actor !! Brace yourself. #RRRreview #RamCharan," a fan tweeted. "#RamCharan from intro till climax the variations he showed is brilliant from brutal cop to a man with mission. Few episodes of Charan will be remembered for long. He has so many shades in his character and he as RamaRaju is," tweeted yet another user.

Check out some tweets below:

#RRRReview 4.5



Overall it was a gud watch. #RRR Didn't expect #RamCharan to be this gud in #RRRMovie . Loved him totally.

First half picked up so gud..nd then mindblowing interval with best climax. #SSRajamouli Legend #NtrJr Wow What a Performance March 25, 2022

RRR interval review 5/5 super climax, charan acting through his eyes will amaze you and taraks acting will amaze you. #RRRTakeOver #RRR #RRRreview #RRRMovieOnMarch25th pic.twitter.com/KHHmHFqMv9 — Akki (@MGeekz) March 24, 2022

#RamCharan from intro till climax the variations he showed is brilliant from brutal cop to a man with mission



Few episodes of Charan will be remembered for long. He has so many shades in his character and he as RamaRaju is — (@BheeshmaTalks) March 25, 2022

The intermission block of #RRR is one of the best that I have seen in the history of Indian cinema! A sheer #SSRajamouli masterclass in terms of visuals & execution with #JrNTR and #RamCharan literally on a rampage! #RRRMovie — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 24, 2022

Ram Charan has been Surprisingly the best asset of the film. The muscle, The Moves and the emotions have all been spot on!



Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan decent.



MUST WATCH! Congratulations to the team! #RRR #RamCharan #JrNTR #AliaBhatt #SSRajamouli March 24, 2022

Seems like each time history refers to the Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, the only image that is going to come to the minds of people going forward, is of Mega Power Star Ram Charan.

From emoting through his eyes to intense acting, seems like Ram Charan has managed to cast a magical spell on the audience with some hailing his act in 'RRR' as a lifetime performance.