Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Players with most ducks against India in Tests

Tips to make restaurant style red sauce pasta

5 Indian batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

Meet actor who worked as security guard, waiter, washed cars, one song changed his life, became superstar; now charges…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Rashmika Mandanna shares photo with Shraddha Das revealing how they 'escaped death'

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rashmika Mandanna who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently had a distressing experience as her flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing due to a technical snag. 

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram and shared a picture with actress Shraddha Das and wrote, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today (sic)", along with a few laughter emojis. In another photo, the actress also pointed out how they sat their way through turbulence, using their feet to balance.

Rashmika and Shraddha were on their way from Mumbai to Hyderabad, however, after 30 minutes of take off, the flight had to return to Mumbai. As per the Deccan Chronicle report, the Air Vistara flight carrying Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha, and other passengers had a scary experience after a technical glitch came up and the ‘passengers had to sit through extreme turbulence’.

A Vistara spokesperson has finally commented on the matter and told India Today, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai. The aircraft underwent necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meantime, an alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal garnered much love for her performance. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and smashed several box office records despite facing criticism. The actress is now all set to return as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

What is Sudden Death Syndrome that jailed Russian opposition leader and Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny died of?

‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE