Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Rashmika Mandanna who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently had a distressing experience as her flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing due to a technical snag.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram and shared a picture with actress Shraddha Das and wrote, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today (sic)", along with a few laughter emojis. In another photo, the actress also pointed out how they sat their way through turbulence, using their feet to balance.

Rashmika and Shraddha were on their way from Mumbai to Hyderabad, however, after 30 minutes of take off, the flight had to return to Mumbai. As per the Deccan Chronicle report, the Air Vistara flight carrying Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha, and other passengers had a scary experience after a technical glitch came up and the ‘passengers had to sit through extreme turbulence’.

A Vistara spokesperson has finally commented on the matter and told India Today, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai. The aircraft underwent necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meantime, an alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal garnered much love for her performance. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and smashed several box office records despite facing criticism. The actress is now all set to return as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15