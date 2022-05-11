Search icon
Rashmika Mandanna gives major fitness goals in midnight workout selfie

The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna often shares her intense workout videos and photos on her social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna, who amazed everyone with her sensational performance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry. She often shares intense workout videos and photos on her social media providing major fitness goals to everyone.

On the night of Tuesday, May 10, she gave her fans and followers another glimpse of her fitness journey when she dropped a sweaty selfie on her Instagram Stories. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "Back to my midnight workouts" and added a smiling face with hand over mouth emoji and a girl dancing in red dress emoji.

The Dear Comrade star will be making her Bollywood debut this year. Her first Hindi film is Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the spy thriller which releases on June 10, 2022. Later this year, she will also be seen in the family drama Goodbye sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The release date of the latter film hasn't been announced yet.

Though the major Bollywood project that she has bagged is Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The crime drama, scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, will also feature Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Rashmika has replaced Parineeti Chopra in the film who moved out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The Brahmastra actor and the Geetha Govindam actress recently began film's shooting the film in Manali and their pictures from the shoot had gone viral on the internet. The film is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who made his debut with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and later, directed its Hindi remake Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.

