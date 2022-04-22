Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in Manali

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna/File photos, Taran Adarsh/Twitter

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with his first film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh is gearing up to launch his next big project with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. The makers of this highly anticipated film, titled Animal announced the formal launch of the movie on Friday, April 22 with the shoot beginning in the Himalayas in Manali.

As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role. In fact, Ranbir had a makeover for the film.

The unusual pairing of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already generated a lot of interest in the project, which features some notable actors such as Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to star as the leading lady in the project but she stepped out due to scheduling conflicts.

In a recent interaction during RRR promotions, SS Rajamouli asked Sandeep if Ranbir Kapoor's character in his upcoming film Animal will be similar to his previous characters Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh. The latter answered, "There's violence, but the characters are not the same. I used to ask my ADs if there are shades of Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in Animal. But no, the plot and characters are different. The only common thread between both films is that they are character-driven stories.”



Showing their pure commitment to the craft, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have both started shooting for their respective films. Alia has joined Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh for the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

Animal is a pan-India project that will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi on the Independence Day weekend on August 11, 2023. Top technicians will handle various aspects of the film, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep's elder brother Pranav Reddy Vanga on behalf of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.