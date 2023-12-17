Headlines

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

Read on to know which actress's name did Rana Daggubati take when Karan Johar asked him whom he would like to set Prabhas up with when the two actors came to Koffee With Karan with SS Rajamouli, who directed them in the two Baahubali films.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

The Baahubali trio Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli came together in the sixth season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in December 2018. Karan, who had presented the epic period action dramas in Hindi, asked exciting questions to the actors and the filmmaker in the Rapid Fire round.

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked Rana if he had to set Prabhas up with any actress from the Hindi film industry, the Housefull 4 actor was quick to reply with Katrina Kaif's name. Karan then went on to ask Prabhas if he approves his co-star's choice, to which Prabhas cheekily passed off the question and said that its Rana's question. The four of them couldn't stop laughing seeing Prabhas' reaction and Karan even winked at the actor, who was paired up with Kriti Sanon in Adipurush and will share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.

When Prabhas was asked who would he set Rana up with, he replied with Trisha's name and jokingly asked Rana to go back to his previous relationship. Daggubati had never confirmed his relationship with Trisha Krishnan earlier, but it was on the same episode that he revealed that he dated her but eventually, things didn't work out between them. Rana later married his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in 2020, while Prabhas still remains single.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his next film Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. The pan-India actioner, directed by the KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, hits theaters worldwide on December 2022, and will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki, which arrives in cinemas a day earlier.

On the other hand, Rana will be seen next in the much awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the film releases in cinemas next year. Announced as Thalaivar 170, the pan-India actioner also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.

READ | Prabhas not dating Anushka Shetty, ready to settle down but facing these challenges in his marriage plans: Report

