Rana Daggubati sets the record straight on Miheeka Bajaj and his wedding date

After several speculations of his wedding date, Rana Daggubati has set the record straight on when is he tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. The couple after getting engaged had a private roka ceremony and will now be entering bliss on August 8, 2020. Rana also revealed that Miheeka stays in the same vicinity and the marriage preparations are taking place in full swing. As per reports in BollywoodLife, Rana dished out details during a webinar.

Rana stated, "I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancée Miheeka lives three km away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another. I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it's been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It's been pretty awesome."

Earlier while talking about his impending wedding, the Baahubali actor had said, "I decided to get married, it is chill, it is easy, I am also training consistently, building a routine for myself, living right with parents. It is a good time for me and all of us in the family."

When asked about proposing Miheeka, Rana had stated, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love."