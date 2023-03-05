Search icon
Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla ties the knot with long-time beau Palak in intimate ceremony, shares dreamy pics from wedding

On Sunday, Karan Ajla shared the big news of his marriage with his long-time girlfriend Palak by sharing their wedding photos on his Instagram account

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla ties the knot with long-time beau Palak in intimate ceremony, shares dreamy pics from wedding
Karan Aujla-Palak/Instagram

One of the most famous Punjabi singers who has been ruling the hearts of the people with his energetic songs, Karan Aujla, recently shared the big news of getting married to his long-time beau Palak. The singer shared dreamy wedding photos and celebs poured their best wishes for the couple in the comment section.

On Sunday, Karan Aujla shared a couple of photos from his marriage. The Punjabi singer could be seen wearing an off-white Sherwani while Palak was seen wearing a red bridal lehenga with golden jewellery. Not just their outfit and their chemistry made it look dreamy, but the background of the ocean and horses standing at the back made it look picture perfect. The singer confirmed that they got married on March 2 as he captioned the post, "2-3-23 (infinity and heart emoji)" while the other details of the wedding are still unknown.

As soon as the singer shared the photos, many celebs wished the couple and gave in their blessings. Neeru Bajwa, rapper Badshah, Jassie Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ikka, Asim Riaz, and many more congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life. While some fans were seen wishing the couple, there were some female fans who felt sad to know the big news and wrote, “Did you really have to break my heart like that Karan?”

Karan Aujla is a big name in the Punjabi music Industry. The singer got his breakthrough with the song ‘Don’t worry’ which became his first song to enter UK Asian music chart. The singer enjoys a huge fan base and has released some of the most loved songs like 52 Bars, Chita Kurta, and 2 AM. He also collaborated with Badshah for the song Players. The couple had been dating for a long time and got engaged in 2019 and now the couple has officially announced their union!

