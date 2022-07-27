Search icon
Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies at 63, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Neeru Bajwa react

Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and confirmed Veteran Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri's demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Credit: radiopanjonline/Instgram

Veteran Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passed away on Tuesday. He was 63. Confirming the news about Safri's demise, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri."

Reportedly, the `Tu Hoor Sonhiye` singer was admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues. After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into coma after facing brain damage. After spending 86 days in the hospital, Safri was discharged and was on the road to recovery but couldn`t survive and passed away on July 26.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several artists from the Punjabi music industry paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the `Par Linghade` singer and wrote, "Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot... we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Dont make them like that anymore.... Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri ji."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Legendary singer Gurdaas Maan shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, "Safri Saab" followed by joined-hand emoticons. Singer Jassie Gill shared a video on his Instagram story which features Gill, Babbal Rai along with the late singer Balwinder Safri. He captioned the video, "Eh Mulakaat Hmesha yaad rahugi. Waheguru apne charna vch niwas bandhan."

After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri`s death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry. Known as the Bhangra star, Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like `O chan mere makhna`, `Pao Bhangra`, `Gal Sun Kuriye`, `Nachdinu`and many more.

