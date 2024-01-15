Headlines

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Prabhas' massy look impresses fans in first look poster of Maruthi's The Raja Saab: 'Vintage darling is back'

Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is billed as a romantic horror entertainer. The film's first look poster was unveiled by the superstar on the occasion of Pongal and Sankranti.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:50 AM IST

The pan-India superstar Prabhas unveiled the title and first look from his next film with director Maruthi on Monday, January 15, on the occasion of Pongal and Sankranti. The film has been titled The Raja Saab and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

The Raja Saab is billed as a romantic horror entertainer. The first look poster shows the Baahubali star in his massy avatar wearing a black shirt and colourful dhoti, and as he is seen walking on an empty street, fireworks are seen in the background. Fans, who have nicknamed Prabhas as Rebel Star and Darling, shared their excitement for the film's first look. One of them wrote, "Vintage Darling is back", while another added, "From Rebel mode in Salaar to Darling mode in The Raja Saab."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Expressing his happiness for his upcoming film, director Maruthi stated, "The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed."

The producer TG Vishwa Prasad, who backed superhit commercial potboilers like Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka added, "We are thrilled to have Prabhas on board for our upcoming romantic horror entertainer The Raja Saab. He’s truly a pan-India star who’s loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he’s best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi’s filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey."

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his banner People Media Factory. The film's music is being composed by National Award-winning music composer Thaman S and its cinematography will be handled by Karthik Palani. The romantic horror entertainer's release date hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Prabhas not dating Anushka Shetty, ready to settle down but facing these challenges in his marriage plans: Report

 

