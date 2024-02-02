Poonam Pandey dies at 32, manager reveals reason

This morning came as a shock for everyone as Poonam Pandey has passed away due to cervical cancer at 32. Her team has issued an offical statement on Instagram and her manager has also confirmed the news.

The offical statement on Instagram read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

While speaking to Zoom, her manager revealed that actorthe ess died due to cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey had been involved in various controversies throughout her career. While she actively participated in several films, her presence on social media was equally significant, where she frequently shared her photos and videos to keep her followers updated.

Additionally, she made headlines when she participated in the reality show 'Lock Upp,' hosted by none other than Kangana Ranaut. During her stint on the show, Poonam was seen getting emotional while talking about her family. She broke down when her mother appeared on the show and called the actress her 'beta'.