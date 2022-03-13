Pooja Hegde drops sizzling photos in risque thigh-high slit orange dress, see VIRAL pics

Pooja Hegde is currently busy promoting her latest film 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Prabhas which has opened to a thunderous response in the South but its box office numbers in the Hindi belt have been a bit disappointing. But still, the actors are not leaving any stone unturned in promoting the romantic thriller that hit theatres on March 11.

Pooja took to her Instagram handle on Saturday night and dropped scintillating pictures in a risque thigh-high slit orange dress. She captioned the carousel set of three photos as "For the love of all things burnt orange #currentobsession #radheshyam". The sexy and steaming photos are doing rounds on social media. Fans couldn't stop themselves from showering their love on the actress as they dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out the viral photos here



Meanwhile, we at DNA recently caught up with Pooja when she was in Delhi, along with Prabhas, promoting 'Radhe Shyam'. As the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial explores the concept of a war between love and destiny, we asked Pooja if she believes in destiny, to which she said, "I do believe in destiny. I am here as an actor today because of destiny, God, or divine intervention or energies. I don't know what kind has put me here because growing up I was a very shy kid, I had stage fright and people in school were stunned when they got to know that Pooja Hegde became an actor. I was so quiet."



READ | Exclusive: 'Radhe Shyam' star Pooja Hegde says she was a 'tomboy', reveals destiny's role in her becoming an actress

In July 2022, Pooja also marks her return to Bollywood after three years with Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh who features in a double role for the first time in his career, as the film is inspired by the 1982 classic Angoor which was based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. Pooja was last seen in a Hindi film in 2019 in the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise titled 'Housefull 4'.