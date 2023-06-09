Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted watching WTC final between India and Australia at The Oval, photo goes viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at The Oval/Twitter

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, who got engaged last month in Delhi, were spotted watching the third day of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia at The Oval, London, on Friday, June 9. Their photo is now going viral on social media.

While the Ishaqzaade actress was seen seated in a white dress with a green coat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was seen in an all-blue outfit with a blue sweater, blue pants, and blue shirt. Netizens also shared their reactions seeing the photo as one of them wrote, "Premi joda yahan hai (The lovely couple is here)".

Talking about the match, India is struggling at this stage as Australia has taken a lead of over 296 runs with six wickets in hand at the stumps on Day 3. The Aussies scored 469 in their first innings and the Men in Blue avoided the follow-on by scoring 296 runs in their first innings.

This is the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand defeated India in the first edition final at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire, England in June 2021. The Kane Williamson-led Black Caps defeated Virat Kohli-led team by 8 wickets with Kyle Jamieson winning the Man of the Match award.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are watching the WTC Final at The Oval in London pic.twitter.com/KtCjptb8um — Gurkanwal Singh Dhillon (@00gurkanwal00) June 9, 2023

Coming back to Parineei Chopra, she will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer in which Diljit Dosanjh portrays the titular role and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur, and The Great Indian Rescue aka Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, whose role will be played by Akshay Kumar.



