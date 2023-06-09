Search icon
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's photo with Parineeti Chopra invites hilarious reactions: 'Yeh Oreo biscuit sabko pasand hai'

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's latest photo shows him with Parineeti Chopra, who got recently engaged to the politician Raghav Chadha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani with Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is one of the most trending social media celebrities as he keeps sharing photos with star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ahan Shetty, and Mahikaa Rampal among others, from his lavish parties in Mumbai, Dubai, and other cities across the world.

Recently, he shared a photo with the Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which went viral on the internet with people calling it 'the most unexpected crossover ever'. And now, Orry has posted a photo with Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha last month.

Sharing a photo with the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress on his Instagram Stories, the socialite wrote, "Another day another coffee". The picture instantly spread like wildfire on social media and was shared by several Instagram pages dedicated to Bollywood news and gossip. When one such page posted the picture, netizens shared their hilarious reactions to the same. One user wrote, "Ye Orry to Oreo biscuit ki tarah sabko pasand hai (This Orry is like Oreo biscuit, liked by everyone)", while another added, "Dono heroines ek saath (Both actresses together)".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FilmyCook (@filmycook)

Netizens often wonder what Orry does for a living. In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, he said that he cannot describe his profession as he called himself a "singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, football player, art curator". When he was asked if he has a 9-5 job, Orry stated, "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself." His LinkedIn profile lists out his job as, "Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited Chairpersons Office".

