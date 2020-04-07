One World: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra join hands with international artists for Global Citizen's digital event

Global Citizen, the movement has joined hands with the World Health Organisation to announce one of the biggest digital events One World: Together At Home which is set to be streamed on April 18, 2020. The event will unite artists around the world virtually and is being curated by none other than Lady Gaga. Moreover, only two Indians feature in the list of performers and they are Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Global Citizen took to their Twitter page and announced the event by stating, "We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favourite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. Proceeds will go to the @WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which supports healthcare workers, and our regional partners making impacts in their communities. Take action with us now: http://globalcitizen.org/togetherathome."

Priyanka also took to her Instagram page and announced the event by writing, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honouring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one-night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, will feature performances with @ladygaga, @coldplay, @eltonjohn, @johnlegend, @lizzobeeating, @billieeilish, #StevieWonder and so many more. Tune in at 5 pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world. Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more. Together we can beat this pandemic."

Apart from SRK, PeeCee and Lady Gaga, the list of celebrities include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Roy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert.