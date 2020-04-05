Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian dish, says he's 'more of a paneer guy'

American singer and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas said that he is more of a paneer guy but admitted that he loves samosa as well. Both Nick and Priyanka have several times in the past admitted that they are both big-time foodies and have often shared pictures and videos of their food on social media.

Nick was asked during an interview recently about his favourite Indian dish and he quipped, "Paneer, it’s the best. I do like samosa.. but I am more of a paneer guy." Recently, Priyanka spoke in an interview about how Nick proposed to her. She said, "One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. It’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of."

Priyanka had further added, "But it’s something my husband loves about me. He gets excited when I come in with the business to talk about over dinner. Hove that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other."

In other news, Priyanka and Nick have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. They have donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America, and Goonj among many others.

Priyanka said on Twitter, "These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."