Netizens celebrate as Kamal Haasan crosses 6 million mark on Twitter

Actor Kamal Haasan was in for a piece of good news from his fans today as he reached 6 million followers on his official Twitter account. Kamal has a big fan following and it shows from his followers who hang on to every word that the actor and politician have to say.

Kamal's achievement today was celebrated by netizens from around the world who took to Twitter and trended #6MillionForKamalHaasan celebrating the actor.

On the other hand, Kamal came under fire for his recent comments about saint and composer Thyagaraj by several Carnatic musicians. They have condemned the actor-turned-politician and demanded an apology. For the uninformed, Kamal had allegedly said that Thyagaraj was "begging praise of Lord Rama" during a live chat session online.

Well-known vocalist, Palghat Ramprasad was the one who initiated the online petition seeking an apology from Haasan over his statement. The petition has been signed by more than 19,293 people till now including famous names from the Carnatic music industry.

Popular Carnatic singer Mahathi S also took to Facebook sharing the petition and wrote, "I am an ardent fan of Shri. Kamal Hassan’s artistic works, but his recent comment definitely irks. It is so important that an artist of his stature ensures that he chooses the right words and presents his points clearly. Most importantly none should hurt the feelings of others and try to change them to one’s own thoughts and ideologies. Thus said nothing /none can belittle the greatest Composer Saint Thyagaraja and his works."