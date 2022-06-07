Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan sell their wedding video rights to OTT platform for whopping amount?

Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of the Tamil cinema, is all set to tie the knot with film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan on June 9, as per reports. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, have been tight-lipped about their marriage now, and are expected to officially announce their wedding date on Tuesday, June 7 in a press meet.

It is being said that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping amount, as per a report in News18. The report also states that the leading filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.

Many bigwigs from the South Indian film industry such as Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and others are expected to be the guests at the star couple's wedding at a resort in Mahabalipuram. The couple will host a grand party in the evening of June 9 celebrating their special day.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inviting him for their wedding festivities. Also, present on the occasion was actor, film producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the current Chief Minister. Their photo had gone viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, the couple recently collaborated on the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. Released on April 28, the film earned well at the box office and was made available for streaming on the platform Disney+ Hotstar from May 27 onwards.



Nayanthara is also said to be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, which the superstar announced recently with an intriguing teaser and exciting set of posters.