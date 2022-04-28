Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Twitter review: Netizens call Samantha-Nayanthara 'queens', laud Vijay Sethupathi

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal/Twitter

Director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, hit theatres today (April 28) after being cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate. And the first reactions to the film have already started pouring in.

Those who watched the film's premiere and early morning shows took to Twitter to share their experience of watching the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha starrer. The collective voice on Twitter seems to be positive with netizens hailing the performances and direction.

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal Was sooo very good, everyone did good job love the cinematography @Samanthaprabhu2 you looking stunning in screen also costumes was so pretty and @NayantharaU You performed awesome thalaiva @VijaySethuOffl vera maariVera maari great job @VigneshShivN," wrote a Twitter user.

"#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal Is Comedy Entertaining 4/5 @VijaySethuOffl Na acting is good Two Queens #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2 Performance

@anirudhofficial Songs Comedy Scenes Ultimate @VigneshShivN Story and Screenplay Sirappu," wrote another netizen.

"#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal Was sooo very good,everyone did good job love the cinematography @anirudhofficial lit @Samanthaprabhu2

& #Nayanthara you are looking stunning in screen @VijaySethuOffl vera maari Vera maari @VigneshShivN bro Kalakitinga," tweeted a user.

"#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal (4/5) : A tried-and-tested rom-com built on a love triangle.The lead performances make this work more than anything #VijaySethupathi effectively carries most of the weight with good support from #Nayanthara and @Samanthaprabhu2 Ani's music a major plus," tweeted yet another user.

Check out the tweets below:

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal

Was sooo very good,everyone did good job love the cinematography @Samanthaprabhu2 you looking stunning in screen also costumes was so pretty and @NayantharaU

You performed awesome thalaiva @VijaySethuOffl vera maariVera maari great job @VigneshShivN April 28, 2022

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal

Was sooo very good,everyone did good job love the cinematography @anirudhofficial lit @Samanthaprabhu2 & #Nayanthara you are looking stunning in screen



@VijaySethuOffl vera maari Vera maari @VigneshShivN bro Kalakitinga — அருண்காந்த் (@iamHarunKanth) April 28, 2022

The funny dialogues, the counters, the timing comedies, the expression and reaction of #Vijaysethupathi, #Samantha and #Nayanthara....



Loved it! I guess I am hyping up too much.But i personally loved #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal

Gonna watch it again! #KRKFDFS @VigneshShivN — Indian (@Indian1726) April 28, 2022

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal (4/5) :



A tried-and-tested rom-com built on a love triangle.The lead performances make this work more than anything #VijaySethupathi effectively carries most of the weight with good support from #Nayanthara and @Samanthaprabhu2 Ani’s music a major plus — Tamil Cinema Update (@TamilCinemaUpt) April 28, 2022

The film has triggered huge interest among both audiences and critics as it has Nayanthara and Samantha working together for the first time.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.