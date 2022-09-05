Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: Rajinikanth reviews Pa Ranjith's film, director reacts

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu-Rajinikanth/File photos

Pa. Ranjith's latest directorial Natchathiram Nagargiradhu opened in theatres on August 31 to glowing reviews from the audience and the critics. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has also appreciated the romantic musical drama, as shared by the filmmaker on his Twitter account.

Pa. Ranjith, who made his debut with the 2012 romantic comedy Attakathi, has directed Rajinikanth in the action drama films Kabali and Kaala, released in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Both films featured the Enthiran star in the titular roles and were huge money spinners at the box office.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter account on the night of Sunday, September 4, and wrote, "I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu “This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far” are the exact words that he quoted. Thank you sir".

Before Rajinikanth, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap too had heaped praises on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and had written a lengthy note on his Instagram account reviewing the film. In his note, the Dobaaraa director wrote, "This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head. There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other. They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds."



Neeraj Ghaywan, who had directed the critically acclaimed Masaan featuring Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal, had also reviewed the romantic drama and called it a 'masterpiece' as he took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith!"

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer which is scheduled to release next year. The actor began shooting for the film in late August when the superstar's first look was shared by the Beast director. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the soundtrack for Jailer.