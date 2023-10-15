Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

At the teaser release event of Hi Nanna, Nani responded assertively to a journalist who asked about his kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur.

The teaser for Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film, Hi Nanna, has been officially released by the film's creators, sparking a significant buzz on social media. The movie, which also features young Kiara Khanna and Jayaram, is helmed by director Shouryuv and is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 7.

The teaser offers a sneak peek into the complex relationship between the lead characters and showcases Nani and Mrunal's intense on-screen chemistry, including multiple passionate kissing scenes.

At the teaser release event of the film, Nani responded assertively to a journalist who asked an uncomfortable question. When the reporter questioned Nani about the kissing scenes in his films and whether he requested directors to include such intimate scenes, Nani responded with grace and a fitting reply. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Nani calmly clarified that not all of his films include kissing scenes. He further explained that if the script requires a kissing scene, as an actor, he is obligated to perform it. Nani emphasized that it's essential for him to remain faithful to the director's artistic vision, stating that it's not a matter of his personal choice.

Hi Nanna is all set for a Pan-Indian release, encompassing Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film's music has been beautifully composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. It's worth noting that Mrunal Thakur and Nani are joining forces for the first time in Hi Nanna. Intriguingly, Mrunal previously starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Nani's film "Jersey." This connection has contributed to her gaining a dedicated fan following in Telugu cinema as well.