Nandamuri Taraka Ratna funeral: Last rites of Tollywood actor will be performed on Monday in Hyderabad

Nandamuri Taraka Ratan

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday, February 18. As per the report of Etimes, the mortal remains of Taraka were taken to his residence, Mokila, in Mumbai. The remains will stay there till Monday morning.

The report further added that Taraka will be kept at the Film Chamber’s office at Filmnagar on Monday morning for visitors. The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam, Hyderabad at 5 pm on Monday. Celebrities will be reaching his home to pay homage to the actor.

Here's the video of Taraka's mortal remains

After fainting on his Kuppam padyatra on January 27, he was admitted to a private hospital. After receiving first aid, he was then shifted to PES Medical College Hospital. As per the report, Taraka's heart reportedly stopped beating for at least 45 minutes, and it caused him a brain infection. Ratna was then shifted from Kuppam to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru. After examination, doctors found that Tarak’s brain was swollen with water. Thus, he went into a coma. He passed away on Saturday at the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for the last 23 days.

After Nandamuri's mortal remains reached home, late actor's cousin Jr NTR, brother Nandamuri Kalyanram and several other celebrities visited Taraka’s residence in Mokila to pay their last respect. Actors Shivaji Raja and Ajay were also spotted at his residence. MP V Vijayasai Reddy was among the early arrival at the residence for the funeral. In another video, an emotionally broken Jr NTR was captured with Taraka's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was 39-year-old.