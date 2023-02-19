Search icon
Jr NTR and the family of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna are broken over the demise of the late actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna funeral: Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram break down; late actor's body reaches residence for final darshan
Jr NTR at Taraka funeral

Famous actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's body has arrived at his residence for funeral processions. In one video, the mortal of Taraka Ratna was taken out of the ambulance and carried inside the house. 

Late actor's cousin Jr NTR, brother Nandamuri Kalyanram and several other celebrities reached Taraka’s residence in Mokila to pay their last respect. Actors Shivaji Raja and Ajay were also spotted at his residence. MP V Vijayasai Reddy was among the early arrival at the residence for the funeral. In another video, an emotionally broken Jr NTR was captured with Taraka's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Here are the videos 

Telugu actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 18, just four days ahead of his 40th birthday on February 20. The actor had fainted and suffered a heart attack in a padayatra in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh last month and was then, shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru while he was still in coma.

Taraka Ratna was being treated at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru. His cousin and RRR-fame actor Jr NTR and members of the Nandamuri family including Veera Simha Reddy actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bimbisara actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram among others paid him a visit in the hospital.

Several celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sree Vishnu and others mourned the loss of the late actor. Taraka Ratna made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours. 

Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
