Nandamuri Taraka Ratna funeral: Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram break down; late actor's body reaches residence for final darshan

Jr NTR at Taraka funeral

Famous actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's body has arrived at his residence for funeral processions. In one video, the mortal of Taraka Ratna was taken out of the ambulance and carried inside the house.

Late actor's cousin Jr NTR, brother Nandamuri Kalyanram and several other celebrities reached Taraka’s residence in Mokila to pay their last respect. Actors Shivaji Raja and Ajay were also spotted at his residence. MP V Vijayasai Reddy was among the early arrival at the residence for the funeral. In another video, an emotionally broken Jr NTR was captured with Taraka's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Here are the videos

Telugu actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 18, just four days ahead of his 40th birthday on February 20. The actor had fainted and suffered a heart attack in a padayatra in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh last month and was then, shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru while he was still in coma.

Taraka Ratna was being treated at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru. His cousin and RRR-fame actor Jr NTR and members of the Nandamuri family including Veera Simha Reddy actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bimbisara actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram among others paid him a visit in the hospital.

Several celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sree Vishnu and others mourned the loss of the late actor. Taraka Ratna made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours.