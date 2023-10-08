Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Naga Chaitanya's new Instagram post has fans speculating if he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are back together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021. Recently, the actor shared a photo with pet dog Hash that he and Samantha welcomed together and after separation, the dog was mostly seen with the actresses. Naga Chaitanya’s pic sparked rumours that the ex-couple have reconciled.

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya shared a picture with Hash on Instagram. In the picture, the dog could be seen sitting in the actor’s car and enjoying the beautiful view. The actor captioned the post “Vibe”. The actor’s post has fans wondering if he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have reconciled.

One of the fans commented, “co-parenting Hash.” Another wrote, “Please patch up with Samantha, you guys are best together.” Another wrote, “Have you and Samantha patched up?” Another wrote, “Probably Sam left hash with him before leaving for Austria trip?” Another fan wrote, “Missing Samantha here.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and shared some stunning images in a pink saree. The actress revealed that she is currently in Dubai maybe for a work trip.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2021. The actors shared a joint statement confirming the news to their fans. Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya said in an interview that the divorce came through a year ago and they have been legally single for a year now. The actors, however, refrained from disclosing the reason for their split. Their fans, however, were heartbroken with their separation and are still hoping for them to be back together.

Talking about their divorce Naga Chaitanya said in a conversation with ETimes, “It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life,"

The actor added, "She is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."

