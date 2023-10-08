Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Naga Chaitanya's new Instagram post has fans speculating if he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are back together.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021. Recently, the actor shared a photo with pet dog Hash that he and Samantha welcomed together and after separation, the dog was mostly seen with the actresses. Naga Chaitanya’s pic sparked rumours that the ex-couple have reconciled. 

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya shared a picture with Hash on Instagram. In the picture, the dog could be seen sitting in the actor’s car and enjoying the beautiful view. The actor captioned the post “Vibe”. The actor’s post has fans wondering if he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have reconciled. 

One of the fans commented, “co-parenting Hash.” Another wrote, “Please patch up with Samantha, you guys are best together.” Another wrote, “Have you and Samantha patched up?” Another wrote, “Probably Sam left hash with him before leaving for Austria trip?” Another fan wrote, “Missing Samantha here.” 

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and shared some stunning images in a pink saree. The actress revealed that she is currently in Dubai maybe for a work trip. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2021. The actors shared a joint statement confirming the news to their fans. Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya said in an interview that the divorce came through a year ago and they have been legally single for a year now. The actors, however, refrained from disclosing the reason for their split. Their fans, however, were heartbroken with their separation and are still hoping for them to be back together.

Talking about their divorce Naga Chaitanya said in a conversation with ETimes, “It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," 

The actor added, "She is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."

Read Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Remain vigilant, observe safety protocols': India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Meet man who completed MSc at 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT job, is now unemployed and…

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

ODI World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto guide Bangladesh to 6-wicket win over Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE