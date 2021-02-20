Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 2' leaked online on Tamilrockers, other torrent websites

Any new movie/show releasing on the big screen on OTT platforms become a victim of piracy in no time. Despite several attempts, they are not saved and leaked online. This leads to numerous people watching these movies and shows for free making the filmmakers suffer losses. On Friday, the much-anticipated Drishyam 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video. However, it got leaked on Tamilrockers and Telegram too in quick succession.

Not just Drishyam 2, even Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra starrer Tamil film Chakra also got leaked on these platforms. As per India.com several films and shows from many years namely Uppena, Zombie Reddy, Lahore Confidential, The White Tiger, WandaVision, Tandav, Master, Krack, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, and The Lion King, Frozen 2 and others have become a victim of online piracy.

Meanwhile, on receiving an amazing response for Drishyam 2 from critics and movie lovers, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude on social media pages. The Malayalam star wrote, "Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2. I am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of Drishyam 2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it."

Mohanlal added, "It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves. My sincere thanks to all of you for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and thanks."