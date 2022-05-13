Search icon
Modern Love Mumbai Twitter review: Netizens laud heart-warming anthology, magical soundtrack

This season, the Mumbai chapter of the international franchise brings home love with uplifting stories set in the city's heart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Photo credit: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Modern Love Mumbai, the Mumbai instalment of the popular US anthology series Modern Love, premiered today, and according to early reviews, it is a hit. Modern Love Mumbai brings together six acclaimed Hindi filmmakers - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana - to tell compelling love stories.

This season, the Mumbai chapter of the international franchise brings home love with uplifting stories set in the city's heart. With so many celebrities participating on the Indian spinoff, it appears that the netizens were blown away by the storylines presented in each episode.

Check out fans reaction here:
 

One wrote, “2 episodes into #ModernLoveMumbai and I am already in love. @mehtahansalyou are a magician with an intricately woven story on love - not only romantic love but also the one we have for our family - our parents and grandparents.”

 

 

 

Modern Love Mumbai tells heartwarming stories about love's numerous facets, colours, and moods, all set in Mumbai's diverse environments. While some internet users praised the cast for their outstanding performances, others praised the series' premise, production, and narrative.

Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications created the Amazon Original anthology series, which has an ensemble cast throughout episodes. Amazon Prime Video currently has the intriguing drama available to watch.

