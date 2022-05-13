Modern Love Mumbai Twitter review: Netizens laud heart-warming anthology, magical soundtrack

Photo credit: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Modern Love Mumbai, the Mumbai instalment of the popular US anthology series Modern Love, premiered today, and according to early reviews, it is a hit. Modern Love Mumbai brings together six acclaimed Hindi filmmakers - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana - to tell compelling love stories.

This season, the Mumbai chapter of the international franchise brings home love with uplifting stories set in the city's heart. With so many celebrities participating on the Indian spinoff, it appears that the netizens were blown away by the storylines presented in each episode.

Check out fans reaction here:



One wrote, “2 episodes into #ModernLoveMumbai and I am already in love. @mehtahansalyou are a magician with an intricately woven story on love - not only romantic love but also the one we have for our family - our parents and grandparents.”

2 episodes into #ModernLoveMumbai and I am already in love. @mehtahansal you are a magician with an intricately woven story on love - not only romantic love but also the one we have for our family - our parents and grandparents — Arushi Jain (@iamarushij) May 13, 2022

What a wonderful story #RaatRaani Every women should have the courage to cross the flyover when facing tough situations... @fattysanashaikh #ModernLoveMumbai #ModernLoveOnPrime — Parmeet Kaur (@SPN_Leeza) May 13, 2022

#ModernLoveOnPrime#ModernLoveMumbai first ep is so good ,fatima just nailed it,cant wait to watch the rest — Swapnil Not us united era (@swapnil36772103) May 13, 2022

The soundtrack of #ModernLoveMumbai on #amazonprime is just out of the world. Each & every song tugs at your heartstrings. I loved the music more than the films. Modern love New York Season 1 will always remain my favourite. The Hindi one captures the essence of Mumbai perfectly. — S monn (@SMon2574) May 13, 2022

OK this second episode is totally making me cry #ModernLoveMumbai May 13, 2022

@FatimaSanaSh you made me cry #RaatRani #ModernLoveMumbai You r so natural as #fatima in the role that I wish there was more than 41 minutes of watching you. You are unbelievably talented & have taken this series much ahead of the Original Hollywood version pic.twitter.com/2VHbZqIN1T — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) May 13, 2022

the kind of symbolism is shown in first epi of #ModernLoveMumbai is so so heartwarming. The usage of bicycle to represent life & moving on, the reference to ratrani flower, the brilliant usage of roof fall! and then add fatima’s acting performance to it? It can’t get better — saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) May 13, 202

#FatimaSanaShaikh as Lali delivers the anthology’s most remarkable performance #ModernLoveMumbai! Her dialect, body language and aura was just pure class. And that chinese lady and her hindi accent guys you can't miss that. Vishal is vishal! — Obaid Atique (@Obaid_Atique) May 13, 2022

Can’t wait to watch #ModernLoveMumbai. For mushy content and For Chef Ranveer Brar May 13, 2022

Modern Love Mumbai tells heartwarming stories about love's numerous facets, colours, and moods, all set in Mumbai's diverse environments. While some internet users praised the cast for their outstanding performances, others praised the series' premise, production, and narrative.



Also read: Modern Love Mumbai trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, others team up for romantic anthology series

Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications created the Amazon Original anthology series, which has an ensemble cast throughout episodes. Amazon Prime Video currently has the intriguing drama available to watch.