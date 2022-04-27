Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

Modern Love Mumbai teaser: Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh's series depicts six diverse love stories

Bringing the six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together, Modern Love Mumbai is going to give a new face to modern-day love stories.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Exploring six diverse stories of different shades of love, Amazon Original Modern Love Mumbai is one of those unique stories that come out very rarely. The series is going to take the audience on an amazing journey of love stories opening their different moods and finally, the makers are here with the teaser of the series.

Bringing the six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together, Modern Love Mumbai is going to give a new face to modern-day love stories. Prominent filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana will be seen bringing amazing stories to take the audience into a profound world of love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As soon as the poster of the anthology has been revealed, the audience is eagerly awaiting to watch the glimpse of the series, and now to elevate the ever raising craze, the makers are finally here with the teaser of the series. 

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Modern Love Mumbai will be available to stream starting May 13, 2022 in over 240 countries and territories

