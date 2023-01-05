Mithun Chakraborty's comeback Bengali film Projapoti breaks single-day box office record, emerges as blockbuster

Mithun Chakraborty and Dev in Projapoti

Mithun Chakraborty has returned to Bengali cinema with his recent release Projapoti, which is making waves at the box office. The social drama has managed to set a new record for single-day box office collections by any Bengali film ever, as per its distributor. Overall too, the film is going strong and instry trackers predict it to be one of the highest-grossing Bengali films ever.

Projapoti stars Mithun alongside Dev and Mamata Shankar. The film focuses on a retired widower’s attempts to get his marriage planner son hitched. The heartwarming story has received positive reviews and grown by word of mouth since its release on December 23.

A report in ETimes quotes a statement from distributor Satadeep Saha and states that Projapoti did a business of Rs 1.13 crore in the New Year. The previous single-day collection record for any Bengali film was Rs 1.07 crore.

Figures from trade tracker Sacnilk show that the film had a moderate start earning Rs 15 lakh on its opening day. But it showed tremendous growth over the first weekend, earning Rs 60 lakh on Sunday and finishing the weekend with a nett haul of over Rs 1 crore. It did even better by grossing close to Rs 2 crore in its second weekend. The film has earned over Rs 6 crore gross till January 4. While the record of the highest-grossing Bengali film is elusive (Amazon Obhijaan with Rs 47 crore), Projapoti stands to enter the top 10 once it crosses the Rs 9-crore mark. Given the current pace, the film stands to reach there provided it stays afloat over the next week.

Projapoti is Mithun’s first Bengali film since Jole Jongole in 2018. He had started his career with a Bengali film – Mrigayaa – in 1976, for which he won the National Award for Best Actor.