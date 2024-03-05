Twitter
Meet actress who turned beggar, was arrested by Mumbai police, sent to mental asylum, is now...

Today, we will talk about Mitali Sharma whose life changed so drastically that she was seen begging on the streets and even committing theft to survive.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mitali Sharma (File Photo)
We all know that stardom and success cannot be handled by everyone, and we see a lot of examples of the same. Hundreds of people come to Mumbai every day with so many dreams but only a few succeed.

Today, we will talk about one such actress whose life changed so drastically that she was seen begging on the streets and even committing theft to survive. Mitali was a popular Bhojpuri actress and there was a time when she was the first choice of Bhojpuri directors and producers. But her life changed when she started giving flops at the box office.

After her films didn’t work at the box office, she didn’t get work for a long time. As per the News18 report, she started begging on the streets of Lokhandwala, Mumbai to survive. Earlier, reports were suggesting that she was caught stealing on the road of Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The former actress was arrested by Mumbai police and according to reports when the lady police tried to handcuff her, Mithali first abused them and then tried to run away.

Mitali Sharma is originally from Delhi and she has also done modeling assignments. Mitali wanted to become an actress and she left her home and came to Mumbai to try her luck. As per reports, Mitali Sharma’s family abandoned her after she moved to Mumbai.

After doing some films and modeling in Mumbai, Mitali Sharma failed to bag good offers for many months and the lack of money pushed her towards depression. When Mitali Sharma was arrested by the police and she was taken to the police station, the first thing that Mitali requested was to give her food. According to reports, Mitali was admitted to a mental asylum in Thane by the police, There is no information where Mitali is these days.

 

