Meet Ramayan's Kaikeyi, Meena Kumari's body double, who worked as cabaret dancer, her life changed when...

Sometimes, many Bollywood and TV celebs choose a different path after gaining fame. One such actress is Padma Khanna, who worked in both movies and TV shows. She got married and moved to another country for a different career.

Padma Khanna, an Indian actress, dancer, and director, gained fame for her portrayal of Queen Kaikeyi in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan (1987-88). During the 1970s and 1980s, she was active in Hindi and Bhojpuri films. Her role in the movie 'Saudagar,' where she starred alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is well-remembered.

Padma Khanna, in addition to her Hindi and Bhojpuri film work, appeared in two Telugu films with N. T. Rama Rao, titled Desoddarakulu and Rajaputra Rahasyam. She also had a role in the Odia movie Sakshi Gopinath (1978).

A skilled dancer, Padma Khanna commenced her training at the age of 7 under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharaj. Born in Banares, she entered Bollywood based on the recommendations of actresses Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Padma Khanna made her debut as an actress with the 1962 Bhojpuri film 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo'. She got her big break in 1970 when she played a cabaret dancer in 'Johnny Mera Naam'. She played the role of a dancer in many other films including 'Loafer', 'Jaan-e-Bahaar', and 'Pakeezah' where she acted as a double for Meena Kumari in the opening sequence.

Padma Khanna also choreographed and acted in a musical based on the epic Ramayana at the Avery Fisher Hall, New York City, directed by her husband, Jagdish L Sidana. Padma Khanna has also directed a Bhojpuri film titled 'Nahir Hutal Jaya' in 2004.

Padma Khanna got married to late film director Jagdish L Sidana and the couple moved to the state of New Jersey in the United States in the 1990s. After her marriage, Padma Khanna said goodbye to the film world. Today, she has a Kathak academy in the US. Her children help her to run the academy.