Meet Pakistani actor, who worked with Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma, rejected Bollywood hits worth Rs 1100 crore; he is…

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Imran Abbas
Pakistani dramas and some actors enjoy a huge fan following in India as well. From Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan, many Pakistani actors have made a fan base in India. However, there is one actor who claims to have rejected several Bollywood hits. 

The actor we are talking about has also worked with Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma and is known for some of his hit television shows like Tum Kon Piya, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Koi Chand Rakh, and  Khuda Aur Mohabbat among others. He is none other than Imran Abbas. 

Imran Abbas made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Bipasha Basu in the movie Creature 3D. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie also starred Mukul Dev and Deepraj Rana in supporting roles. The film, however, failed to perform well at the box office and managed to collect Rs 32 crore worldwide. 

The actor then appeared in Karan Johar's hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, wherein he had a small role and played Anushka Sharma's boyfriend. The film also starred another Pakistani actor Fawad Khan along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film turned out to be a box-office success and was loved by the audience. Its soundtrack also became a major hit.

However, recently in a conversation during ARY Digital show Shan e Suhoor, Imran Abbas said that he was offered some Bollywood films like Aashiqui 2, PK, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, and Heeramandi, however, he turned down the offer. The actor didn't state the reason for turning down the offer. 

He told the host, "Ab to har koi kehta hai ki mujhe bhi Aashiqui 2 offer huyi thi. Lekin aap management se jaake pooch lijiye that the only official offer made by that director Mohit Suri and producer wo sirf mujhe hi unhone ki thi. So, sabse pehli offer bhi meri thi aur jab audiotions khatam ho gaye the phir aakhir mein wo dobaara mere paas hi aayi thi. (Nowadays, everyone claims they were offered Aashiqui 2 as well. But you can ask the management, the only official offer made by that director Mohit Suri and the producer was specifically for me. So, the very first offer was mine, and when the auditions were over, then again it came to me again)." 

He said that he was offered the role of Sarfarz in PK, however, he rejected it and it was then played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan in key roles and went on to collect Rs 792 crore worldwide. He also rejected a role in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, which later collected Rs 218.07 crore worldwide, and Aashiqui 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur collected Rs 109.07 crore worldwide. 

Well, that's not it, he also claimed that he was offered a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, however, the project got shelved at that time and now he doesn't have a role in it. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to star in the Punjabi film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee which is set to release in theatres on April 9. 

