Malaika Arora praises Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look, shares her photo in skin tight gown

Bollywood actress Maliaka Arora is impressed by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. Kim was seen wearing a body-tight gown when she appeared at Met Gala 2022 with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. She was looking sizzling hot in her attire.

On Tuesday, Malaika shared Kim’s photo and wrote, “Simply The Best.” It seems that Malika loved Kim Kardashian’s look. Kim also shared her photos and gave the details about her outfit in her Instagram post. She wrote, “Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.”

She continued, “Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment.”

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian was accused of photoshop fail with people claiming she edited her waist in a series of poolside shots.

Kim was called out over the three Instagram images she posted, along with the caption "Sunday in my @skims", reports mirror.co.uk. The reality TV star was seen with her arms raised above her head in every picture, dressed in a sports bra and oversized jogging bottoms. But it was her midriff that drew the greatest attention, especially the apparent absence of, or curious position of, her belly button.

One user said: "You forgot to leave in your belly button." Another follower asked: "Skin looks weird too. Right?"

Many Instagram users then began to see the photographs in a different light with one querying: "Something is off about the second pic or is it just me?" Two netizens did jump to Kim’s defence, responding: "Just you."

This was not the first occasion in recent times that Kim has been accused of photoshopping images of herself.

Earlier, during a Skims promotional campaign that also featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel, social media cynics argued that her hips and thighs had been manipulated to make her look slimmer and curvier.