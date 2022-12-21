'Mahesh Babu was very clear, he wanted non-working wife': Namrata Shirodkar reveals why she quit acting after marriage

File Photo

Superstar Mahesh Babu is not only popular in the industry for his acting skills, but also his relationship and love story with his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The duo got married in February 2005 and are proud parents to two children - Gautham and daughter Sitara. It was after her wedding to the Tollywood star that Namrata also quit acting and distanced herself from showbiz.

Recently, speaking about why she gave up acting after marriage, Namrata said that she quit showbiz because Mahesh Babu always had wanted a non-working wife. While interacting with a Telugu YouTube channel Prema - the journalist, the actor said, "Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other."

Namrata also spilled the beans about the condition she put before Mahesh Babu after marriage of living in an apartment but not in a bungalow.

Namrata said that because she has stayed in Mumbai with her parents in an apartment, she was scared of staying in bungalows.

Speaking further about her marriage with Mahesh Babu, Namrata said that marrying her husband is the happiest moment of her life. Talking about motherhood, the actress also confessed that she would not swap or modify anything for her kids.

Namrata and Mahesh often take out time to hang out and spend time with their children. A few days back, they had also gone to London to spend time with Shilpa Shirodkar and her family.