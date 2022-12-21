Vadh star Neena Gupta says 'one should be very careful' while posting anything on social media| Exclusive

File Photo

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta opened up about her latest film Vadh starring Sanjay Mishra. While speaking to us, the actress talked about ‘if vadh is justified or not.’ The actress also mentioned that she is always careful while posting anything on social media.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, on being asked ‘a parent can go to any extent to save their child but do you think killing or vadh is justified?’ The actress replied, “Right now I was telling someone, who am I to Judge? The person who goes through it, he only knows what he does at that moment and I cannot be the judge of it because I am not in their shoes. So I think we should not judge anyone because you don’t know if you were to go through that, what will you do. So Who am I to say anything?”

While talking about the script of the film and how she chose to play the role, “I do not choose scripts thinking whether it is entertaining or not or its comedy or thriller, I accept scripts that are interesting to me, touch my heart, which I get excited about. The main thing is when I wake up in the morning I should be excited to go to the shoot, not like disappointed or feel forced to go to the shoot. So it all depends on that.”

While talking about social media, Neena said, “you have to be very careful while posting on social media, you have to be responsible. One should be very careful and not post something when they are either too angry, too happy, or too sad and especially when you are emotionally disturbed, you cannot post anything, you have to think about it. For me I do not post something because I haven’t posted anything for 4 days, I post whenever I have something to say. Sometimes it is serious, and sometimes it’s very stupid like dal-chawal. I think I always had a connection with people, joKabhi Hua Nahi social media kiwajah se hogya. But I am very careful while posting something related to Caste, politics, etc."

On being asked, how was the year 2022 for you? The actress replied, “touchwood, it was very good, I did good work, a lot of good films and very good roles.”

