Made in just Rs 3 crore, this is India's biggest hit film in 2024, has already earned Rs 104 crore, to now stream on...

Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju-starrer Malayalam rom-com Premalu is made on a reported budget of Rs 3 crores. Till now, the movie has grossed Rs 104 crores worldwide.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 09:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in Premalu (Image source: IMDb)
Today, when a film breaches the Rs 100-crore mark, it isn't considered a major milestone. However, here's a movie that has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and it is hailed as India's biggest blockbuster in 2024. This film is led by young actors, and it has been made on a limited budget, yet this Malayalam movie did wonders at the box office. Within a month of its release, this rom-com has become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.  
 
The most profitable Indian blockbuster of 2024 is...
 
Premalu. Girish A.D Malayalam directorial stars an ensemble cast including Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, and Althaf Salim, with a cameo appearance by Mathew Thomas. Vikram and Pushpa star Fahadh Faasil is one of the producers of the film. Premalu was originally released in Malayalam language. However, due to the outstanding response, the Telugu version of the film was released on March 8. Premalu collected Rs 51 crore in 31 days. According to the report of Saknilk, the film has collected Rs 49.62 crore from Kerala and Rs 1.43 crore from Telugu states, whereas this film has earned more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. 
 
Made on a reported budget of Rs 3 crores, the movie, as per Sacniilk, has grossed Rs 104 crores worldwide. The Tamil version of the film was released on March 15, and the positive response to the version will help add more crores to the collection. Till now, Premlu is ranked as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time after Manjummel Boys (Rs 176 crores), 2018 (Rs 175.50 crores), Pulimurugan (Rs 152 crores), and Lucifer (Rs 127 crores). 
 
Premalu will premiere on OTT? 
 
According to reports, Disneyplus Hotstar is the digital partner of the film, and the movie will steam on this platform. However, no official confirmation has been given by the OTT platform. As far OTT premiere is concerned, the film is expected to be released on Disneyplus Hotstar on March 29.
 
