Entertainment

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the political thriller film Maamannan was released in the theatres on June 29 and received positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

The Tamil language political thriller Maamannan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu in the leading roles was released in the theatres on July 29 and earned positive reviews from the audiences and critics. The film was also a commercial success, earning Rs 66 crore at the box office worldwide against its reported budget of Rs 35 crore.

Now, around a month after its release, the film is ready for its streaming release on July 27. Taking to its social media handles, Netflix made the announcement on Tuesday, July 18. The streaming giant wrote, "VADIVELU, UDHAYANIDHI, FAHADH, KEERTHY, MARI SELVARAJ AND AR RAHMAN TOGETHER!! We’re seeing stars #Maamannan, coming to Netflix on the 27th of July! #MaamannanOnNetflix".

Maamannan is directed by Mari Selvaraj, who has previously helmed two of the most critically acclaimed Tamil films in the recent past. He made his directorial debut with the caste-based political drama Pariyerum Perumal starring Kathir and Anandhi in 2019 and his second film was Dhanush's Karnan in 2021. Set around the themes of caste politics, reservation, and social injustice, Maamannan follows the story of the titular protagonist, played by Vadivelu, and his son Veera, played by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has also produced the film through his production banner Red Giant Movies.

After its release, Rajinikanth and Dhanush showered praise for the film. The Enthiran actor tweeted, "A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality. My sincere appreciation to him. My congratulations to Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, and Fahadh Faasil for their excellent performances", while the Asuran actor tweeted, "Maamannan by Mari Selvaraj is an emotion. A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and Udhayanidhi Stalin have delivered a very convincing performance.  Great work from Fahadh and Keerthy. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. Finally, bow down to the AR Rahman Sir. BEAUTIFUL".

READ | Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

 

