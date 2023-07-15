Headlines

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after their 2021 hit film Master.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has completed the shoot of his next film Leo, starring Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay. The action thriller, which had the working title of Thalapathy 67 as it is Vijay's 67th film, features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha,  Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin.

Taking to his Twitter on Friday night, July 14, Lokesh shared a photo of himself with the film's crew and shared that it has taken him 125 days spread across six months to complete the shoot. He wrote, "IT'S A WRAP FOR #LEO! 125 Days of shoot in 6 months! Thanks to the entire CAST AND CREW who have put their souls into this film! This journey has been yet again been very close to my heart and personal! Proud of you boys!".

Earlier this week on Monday, July 10, Lokesh shared a photo with Thalapathy Vijay informing that the actor has completed his portion in Leo. "And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na! #Leo". This is the second time that the actor and the director are collaborating with each other after their 2021 hit Master, which featured Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Before Master, the director had made Maanagaram and Kaithi in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Last year, he extended Kaithi's storyline in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram forming the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The 2022 release turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning close to Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide. 

Fans are even wondering if Vijay's Leo will be part of the same universe. The film is slated to release in cinemas on October 19.

