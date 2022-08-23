Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals how he'd react if film flops at the box office, says 'the audience is...'

Liger/Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming pan-India film Liger. The actor has been touring one city after another, meeting his fans on a daily basis, attending press conferences and giving interviews to journalists to promote his film among the masses. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday was in the capital city to promote the film that hits theatres on August 25.

During the press conference in Delhi, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked how he would react if the film fails to do well at the box office, Vijay spoke in Hindi and said, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love."

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts on the boycott trend, actor Vijay Deverakonda said that it is sad that films and actors have to be the ones to bear the brunt.

Vijay, on Monday, said that personally he has faced quite a lot of struggles in life and has had obstacles in his career earlier, and has overcome them to reach the position he is at right now. He also said that he is sure people will like him and his upcoming film Liger because they have made the film with a lot of love and hard work.

"I don't know much, and talking about my own experience, and my thoughts...I believe that life has taught me to be a fighter. When I was younger I had to fight for respect and money...later I had to fight for my place in the industry and even to get work. Every film was like a tough fight for me," said Vijay.

He added, "When I was doing my first film, we couldn't find a producer to bankroll it, so I did the film for free, we had to raise money to cover production expenses. At that point, I was nobody in the industry. When my third film Arjun Reddy was about to be out, we faced protest before it even hit the theatres. But it turned out to be a hit at the box office and now people know me because of my work in the film. Even after that, another film of mine leaked online before it hit the theatres but when it did, I got a lot of love."

Speaking about Liger, he said, "With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now."

He concluded saying, "Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!"