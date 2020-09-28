'Life has come by in a full circle': Saurabh Prajapati on directing mentor Terence Lewis for 'Tu Hai Toh' music video

Terence Lewis and Digangana Suryavanshi starrer latest single 'Tu Hai Toh' released on September 19, 2020, and has garnered nearly three million views until now. The song is crooned by Ash King and Palak Muchhal. The music is composed by Palaash Muchhal while the lyrics are penned by Palak Muchhal. 21-year-old Saurabh Prajapati has directed and choreographed the music video.

Now, during an interaction, Saurabh was asked about directing mentor Terence for the music video. To which he stated, "Life has come by in a full circle, this will always be one of my most cherished works, as I got to choreograph and direct my mentor Terence Sir. The melody of the song is sweet and playful, so the direction and movement had to be more candid and natural. Directing 'Tu Hai Toh' was challenging amidst all the limitations but we all gelled well as a team and everyone had the same vision. Shoot on sets was quite smooth and we finished the entire shoot in six hours."

Prajapati further said, "This is my third video out in a month's time and I loved exploring a different side of me while not just choreographing but also directing the music video. I am so glad to see the response my work has been getting and everyone's loving the look and feel of the music video. The music video is flowy, smooth, has a lot of emotions and the flavour is very catchy."

Saurabh had earlier joined Terrance Lewis's dance academy for a bit and then started working independently as a choreographer and dance director.