Killer Soup trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's double roles, sinister Konkana Sen Sharma promise nail-biting rollercoaster ride

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma's terrific combination in Killer Soup promises to be an interesting rollercoaster ride

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma are ready to serve you a series which has the perfect ingredients for a nail-biting, unpredictable, rollercoaster ride. The official trailer of the crime thriller series Killer Soup is here, and it promises to be one crazy rollercoaster ride.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey (known for the Ishqiya series, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya), the upcoming series has an ensemble cast of Manoj, Konkana, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. The basic premise of Killer Soup is inspired by several real-life crimes where a woman allegedly killed her husband with her lover. The trailer of Killer Soup starts with Umesh (Manoj Bajpayee) and Swati (Konkana Sen Sharma) in a garden, where Swati is holding a bottle of acid, and they're discussing a sinister plan for the murder of her husband, also played by Manoj Bajpayee. What follows is a 'bizarre crime-thriller' layered with nail-biting twists, an unpredictable investigation, and stellar performances by talented stars.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was out, several netizens pointed out that the series is the perfect start to 2024. A netizen wrote, "Manoj Sir is an example of absolute perfection in versatility in acting." Another netizen wrote, "Looks like Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are in next level of showing "Killer" acting and expressions." One of the netizens wrote, "Ok so if anyone wondering about the headline which this series is based on a woman with her lover killed her husband and threw a acid on her lover face to disguise him as her husband however when the husband family offered mutton soup to the lover he refused to have it saying he is non-vegetarian which gave it off as the husband was non-vegetarian." The upcoming series Killer Soup will stream on Netflix from January 11.